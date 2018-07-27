Summerside police ID body washed ashore

The body of a man who washed ashore in Summerside, P.E.I., this week has been identified to police.

According to a news release, the deceased is a 33-year-old man from Summerside who had not been seen by his family for several days.

"The family has indicated that they do not wish to release the man's name and we will respect their wishes," the release said.

