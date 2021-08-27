Body recovered from Charlottetown Harbour after man falls off pier while fishing

A team of divers has recovered a body in the Charlottetown Harbour after a search for a man who fell off the pier while fishing.

Police have identified the man, who they say was 38 years old and believed to be a Charlottetown resident, and are notifying his next of kin.

The man was fishing off the pier facing the Charlottetown Yacht Club when he fell in, according to Sgt. David Flynn with the Charlottetown police.

Divers, both private and from the Canadian Coast Guard, conducted the search.

They recovered his body after about 15 minutes of searching.

There were several boats in the water and a helicopter surveying the area during the search. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Flynn said the man did not appear to be unconscious when he hit the water. Witnesses told police it looked like the man leaned too far forward and fell in.

Some nearby boaters observed the fall and tried to jump into the water and save the man, said Flynn, but the water was too dark and murky and the current was too strong to locate him.

RCMP were on scene to support, as well as Charlottetown police. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Flynn said the tide made currents unpredictable in the harbour.

The wharf area around the 2021 sign at the foot of Queen Street had been taped off, but that tape has now been removed.

Flynn told CBC News an autopsy will likely be performed over the weekend to determine the man's cause of death.