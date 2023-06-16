P.E.I. fisherman reports finding body in water off Point Prim, RCMP say

A body was discovered early Friday in the water off Point Prim, a peninsula on P.E.I.'s south shore, police say.

In a news release, RCMP said the discovery was called in to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at about 6:45 a.m.

Media relations officer Const. Gavin Moore said a fisherman who was just off the coast of Point Prim found the body and reported it.

RCMP won't say whether they believe the discovery is connected to their search for kayaker Kieran Stewart, 23, who has been missing since the weekend.

"Absolutely that is a major focus of this recovery," said Moore, adding that the coroner will conduct an autopsy to identify the body, and determine the cause of death.