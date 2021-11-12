Body found on Lennox Island in heavily wooded area

RCMP on P.E.I. are investigating after a body was found on Lennox Island on Friday afternoon.

Police said in a release that an RCMP helicopter located the body in a heavily wooded area at 12:45 p.m. AT.

Police were in the area searching for Jamie Sark, 28, who was reported missing from the area on Aug. 25.

Members of the Prince District RCMP, major crime unit and RCMP helicopter are assisting with the recovery of the body.

An autopsy will be scheduled to help positively identify the body and determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation continues.

More to come