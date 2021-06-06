Body found in B.C. believed to be that of missing woman originally from P.E.I.

RCMP in British Columbia say they are investigating after the body of a woman was found in downtown Nanaimo this past Thursday.

Based on preliminary observations, investigators believe the body is that of 27-year-old Amy Watts. She was reported missing by a family member living on P.E.I. on May 27, a release from Nanaimo RCMP said.

The family had not heard from Watts since February, the RCMP release said.

While the identity of the body has not been confirmed, Const. Gary O'Brien said investigators are "confident" the body is Watts and her family has been notified.

Watts often went by the name Amy Coady, police said. That is also the name she used on Facebook, according to her mother, Janice Coady.

"Amy was a beautiful soul so much heart always put everyone before herself," said Coady, through Facebook Messenger.

An online fundraiser to return Watts's body to P.E.I. surpassed its $10,000 goal Sunday afternoon.

Janice Coady said she plans to travel to Nanaimo this week and plans to hold a service there before bringing her daughter's body back home to P.E.I.

An autopsy is expected to be completed by the end of the week, O'Brien said.

