Body of 2nd fisherman found in Kyla Anne capsizing

A body has been found on the shore in western P.E.I., on the Northumberland Strait, and a family member and RCMP have confirmed it is Maurice (Moe) Getson.

Getson was one of two fishermen who died when the fishing boat Kyla Anne capsized off North Cape on Tuesday. The body of Capt. Glen DesRoches was recovered on the weekend.

Getson's body was found on the shore near Campbellton, P.E.I., about 45 kilometres from the site of the sinking, at about 8 a.m.

DesRoches's body was found Sunday morning, just 500 metres west of the North Cape Lighthouse. At a vigil on Sunday, DesRoches's family said they were grateful he had been found, but would not rest until Getson had also been recovered.

One of Kyla Anne's crew members, Tanner Gaudet, was able to swim to shore after the boat capsized.

'You can move on'

For almost a week the crew members of the Kyla Anne were the subject of an intensive search both along the shore and on the water.

Even after the official water search ended Wednesday evening local fishermen stayed out in their boats looking. Other community members walked the shore, looking for signs of the boat.

Ground Search and Rescue have been on the shores around North Cape searching since Kyla Anne went down. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Tignish Fire Chief Allan Gavin said there is relief in the community that both bodies have now been found.

"It's a sad day for our community but it's also a relief with the person being found. It puts everybody's mind at rest," said Gavin.

"You can move on to the grieving.… With not finding the bodies you're always wondering what happened and where are they."

Gavin said Tignish has always been a close-knit community, but the people have grown closer as they worked to help one another through this tragedy.

