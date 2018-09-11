Island Nature Trust says donation will help protect endangered bird
Bobolink listed as species-at-risk in Canada
The Island Nature Trust has received a land donation that officials say could help better preserve an endangered bird species.
The not-for-profit organization is obtaining 28 acres of land located in St. Catherines, P.E.I., in an area that's a habitat for the bobolink, a songbird that's listed as a species-at-risk in Canada.
"It's a ground-nesting bird that's endangered," said Bianca McGregor, the organization's executive director. "We're super thrilled because we don't actually own a lot of land in central Queens ... and it's actually an area that has a great bobolink habitat."
The Island Nature Trust monitors the species every summer.
The organization will continue to lease the land to the farmer using the property and work with that person to ensure best conservation practices. The land will be kept in a rotation of perennial crops and grasslands as opposed to row cuts.
McGregor said the farmer is also participating in a program that provides an incentive to delaying hay cuts until July 15, ensuring that fledglings "have hatched and left the nest."
The donation comes from Rosemary Henderson and will become official on Sept. 16.
With files from Angela Walker
