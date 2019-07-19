Charlottetown girl struck at intersection by Bobcat

Charlottetown police are looking for the driver of a Bobcat skid steer that they say struck a 14-year-old girl Thursday.

Police said at about 2:20 p.m. the girl was standing at the corner of Oak Drive and Maple Avenue holding her bicycle to her side waiting to cross the intersection, and as she stepped onto the road the skid steer struck her.

The girl told police the driver stopped and checked to see how she was, but left the scene without providing any contact information.

The girl had minor injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call them, and for the driver of the skid steer to contact them report it.

More P.E.I. news