Bob Rae to receive 2020 Symons Medal

Bob Rae, who served as an MP for both the NDP and Liberal Party, is the recipient of the 2020 Symons Medal, the Confederation Centre of the Arts announced Tuesday.

The Symons Medal recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. Rae will be presented with the award at a ceremony and give a lecture Oct. 30 in Charlottetown.

Elected 11 times to the House of Commons and the Ontario Legislature, Rae is the only person to lead an NDP government in Ontario and later became the interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Rae is now a university professor who serves as the prime minister's special envoy on humanitarian and refugee issues.

Other recent recipients include Sen. Murray Sinclair, historian Margaret MacMillan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

