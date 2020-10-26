Bob Rae to deliver Symons lecture online Friday

Bob Rae, who served as an MP for both the NDP and Liberal Party before stepping down in 2013, will receive the 2020 Symons Medal from the Confederation Centre of the Arts on Friday.

Each year, the Symons Medal recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. The event will be streamed online via the Confederation Centre's Facebook and YouTube channels, and in the Homburg Theatre at 8 p.m.

Rae's video lecture, titled Learning from The Past, Imagining the Future: Reflections from a Political Life, explores themes around Canada's improbable origins as a nation, post-war emergence onto the global stage, active membership within the United Nations, and the significance of the ever-evolving Canadian constitution.

Bob Rae on what D'Arcy McGee called a miracle 3:10 An excerpt from Rae's Symons lecture 3:10

Elected 11 times to the House of Commons and the Ontario Legislature, Rae is the only person to lead an NDP government in Ontario and later became the interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Rae is now a university professor who serves as the prime minister's special envoy on humanitarian and refugee issues.

Other recent recipients include Sen. Murray Sinclair, historian Margaret MacMillan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More from CBC P.E.I.