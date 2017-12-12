$1M in paving not tendered, alleges Charlottetown councillor

A Charlottetown councillor is raising concerns about how the city awarded tenders for paving streets.

Though Coun. Bob Doiron told the council Monday night he has documents that show at least a $1 million in expenditures for work he says council never approved, he did not table those documents or provide them to CBC.

Doiron has been raising concern with council over finances for the last eight months and now he has called for an independent review of the city's finances, he said.

Doiron told CBC his next step is to go to the provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Mayor Philip Brown told council the finance committee would deal with the issue at a later meeting.

More P.E.I. news