2 swim to shore after boating incident near Hillsborough Bridge

The Charlottetown Fire Department and Island RCMP responded to a boating incident near the Hillsborough Bridge on Sunday.

Officials with the fire department offered few details but said the call came in late Sunday afternoon after two people swam to shore.

The RCMP said they were offering no details at this time.

Fire officials said a boat sank in the harbour.

The Canadian Coast Guard guided a small single-engine boat out of the water near Hillsborough Bridge on Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

More P.E.I. news