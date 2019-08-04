2 swim to shore after boating incident near Hillsborough Bridge
First responders went to Hillsborough Bridge on Sunday afternoon following reports of a boating incident.
Coast Guard guides a small single-engine boat out of the waters Sunday afternoon
The Charlottetown Fire Department and Island RCMP responded to a boating incident near the Hillsborough Bridge on Sunday.
Officials with the fire department offered few details but said the call came in late Sunday afternoon after two people swam to shore.
The RCMP said they were offering no details at this time.
Fire officials said a boat sank in the harbour.
The Canadian Coast Guard guided a small single-engine boat out of the water near Hillsborough Bridge on Sunday afternoon around 4:30.