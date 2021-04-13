Ship may have sailed for Islanders wanting a boat this summer

Some boat retailers on P.E.I. say COVID-19 has them floating a fine line between increased demand and diminished inventory.

Interest in several outdoor sporting good items has soared during the pandemic and as warmer weather approaches, boats are being added to the list.

"Because the demand's been high it's been OK financially but the real challenge has been getting more boats," said Roger Steadman, owner of Bayside Recreation, which sells kayaks in St. Peters Bay.

"People really want to be out doing recreational activities."

Long wait-list

Currently, Steadman said his store has just five boats left while in a typical year, now would be the time shipments begin arriving to fill the shelves.

"I probably have about 60 or 70 people on a waiting list," he said.

"Not a day goes by that I don't get an inquiry from someone looking."

'The demand has been the highest it's ever been in my 10 years of business,' says Roger Steadman, the owner of Bayside Recreation in St. Peters Bay. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Steadman said he placed this season's order last September but what will arrive at Bayside Recreation remains out of his hands.

Some manufacturers have assured 10 per cent of shipments, according to Steadman, while others are working diligently to fulfil orders but remain limited by shipping challenges or material shortages.

The owner of Bayside Recreation says he is hoping to get around 50 kayaks in his first shipment. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We're hopeful that in the next few weeks to a month and a half that we'll start getting our shipments in," he said.

"It's really a perfect storm when you look at the supply and demand side of it."

'Can't supply the demand'

Higher ticket boats are also facing a similar dilemma.

"As we've crept along the last year, we've really seen demand for this industry product grow," said Ronnie Macdougall who works in sales at Quartermaster Marines.

"That side has been great. The unfortunate side is we can't supply the demand right now."

'We could sell but we can't get it,' said Ronnie Macdougall. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Bayliner is one of the most popular brands at Quartermaster Marine. Because it's so sought-after by consumers, Macdougall said the store typically has between 40 and 60 in stock.

At the moment, he said there is just one left.

"Unfortunately the demand is higher than what we have," he said.

"We could sell but we can't get it."

'May not be here tomorrow'

With the store receiving inquiries by the hour, Macdougall said getting your hands on a boat this season could be tough.

"You're going to be in a bit of a bind if you're looking for something today," he said.

Although orders are expected to arrive, Macdougall said many are already pre-sold. Macdougall has one piece of advice for those perusing the market with eyes set on hitting the water this season — act fast.

"If you see something that's here you should get it cause it may not be here tomorrow."

