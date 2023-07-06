'We love coming to Charlottetown,' Bluenose ll captain says on P.E.I. visit

The Bluenose ll arrived in Charlottetown this week for some P.E.I. harbour tours before heading back to Nova Scotia for the rest of the summer.

The working replica of the historic Bluenose fishing and racing schooner whose image appears on Canadian dimes was tied up in port to let Islanders board the ship for a two-hour deck tour.

Phil Watson is the captain of the ship. and was happy to bring the vessel into P.E.I. waters.

"We love coming to Charlottetown. It is a great tourist town and is a friendly port for us," he said.

"We love seeing kids and people come and experience the ship and look at the size of things, and it's probably outside of many people's experience."

Captain Phil Watson hears a lot of positive feedback from those who've done the tour of the vessel, he said. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Oland Brewing Company built the Bluenose ll in 1963 to support sales of Schooner beer. It was sold to the province of Nova Scotia in 1971 and eventually went through a major refit to become a floating ambassador.

"The ship's got lots of lessons to teach and to learn," Watson said. "That lesson of work ethic and dedication to something is still valid today."

He said the Bluenose ll was modeled after the original ship as closely as possible, with some added modern touches like GPS and radar.

The Bluenose II has now left Charlottetown to spend the rest of the summer in Nova Scotia. Her home port is Lunenburg on the province's South Shore. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"Same size, same shape, same colour — the mission has changed a bit, [in] that we're casting our nets for tourists now and spreading the story. But the ship is the same size and it's a good replica of what the original vessel would have been," he said.

The vessel was making its way back to Nova Scotia Thursday morning, where it will remain for the rest of the summer. Those who are interested can catch a harbour tour on the ship in Halifax or the ship's home port of Lunenburg

Part of Canada's heritage

The original Bluenose was built in 1921 to go after cod in the Grand Banks fishery — and it was designed to be fast because the first boat back from the fishing grounds each season got the best price for its fish.

The schooner's first captain was Angus Walters, who had additional quests in mind.

Ship racing was huge at the time, and Bluenose quickly became known as one of the fastest boats in the world. The vessel won its first Fishermen's Trophy race in 1921 and was still unbeaten when the races were discontinued in 1938.

The vessel was even inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

In the eight decades since it sank after hitting a reef off Haiti in January 1946, the Bluenose's place in history and role as a symbol of Maritime ingenuity have only been solidified.