'I miss the industry too much': Souris restaurateur to relaunch in midst of pandemic

Amber Jenkins, owner of the popular Bluefin restaurant in eastern P.E.I., which was lost to fire in May, admits she did consider giving up on running a restaurant.

And even when she decided she would open a new business, the thought of launching a restaurant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all its restrictions on indoor gatherings, was daunting.

"I did think about holding off, but we don't know when it will pass so that's not an option," Jenkins told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"I miss the industry too much."

The Bluefin was destroyed by fire in May. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

But the Bluefin, or its successor, will not be returning to Souris. Jenkins has settled on a new location down the road in Fortune Bridge. It is a well-known spot on Route 2, the main highway into Souris, attached to a gas station. Most recently the restaurant was known as the Sheltered Harbour Cafe.

"There's a renovation being done so everything will essentially be new," said Jenkins.

"To build from the ground up was really difficult during COVID. I had explored that as well."

This is the first summer in years that Jenkins has not been tied to a restaurant kitchen, and she has taken the opportunity to travel around the region and see what is being offered in other places. Some of that experience will be reflected in the new menu, along with feedback she's been getting from social media.

Jenkins said she has chosen a new name for the restaurant, and that will be announced in a few weeks as part of a relaunch campaign. She hopes the new restaurant will be open some time in October.

