RCMP confirm stabbing at P.E.I.'s Bluefield High School

RCMP on Prince Edward Island have confirmed a stabbing at Bluefield High School, outside Charottetown, that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

The Public Schools Branch had announced Thursday afternoon that a "shelter in place situation" was in place at the North Wiltshire school following an incident outside the school. According to the PSB, shelter in place means the students are safely secured inside the school with the doors locked.

The PSB later updated its messaging, but it wasn't immediately clear if the shelter in place situation was still in place.

"RCMP have now assured us that the situation at Bluefield High School is safe," read a Facebook post from PSB officials.

The post went on to say a regular dismissal was expected at the school on Thursday, and additional supports for students and staff would be offered in the coming days.

RCMP were also called to Westisle Composite High School, in western P.E.I., Thursday morning after a report of someone "possibly bringing a weapon" to the school.

"After further investigation by the police there was no evidence to support the accusation," police said in an email.

More to come