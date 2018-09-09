Monday classes cancelled at Bluefield for students, staff to attend funeral

Bluefield Senior High School will not hold classes or bus service on Monday, Sept. 10, to allow students and staff a day off to attend the funeral of Mya Rose Arsenault.

Arsenault died in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday in Mount Tryon, P.E.I. She was 17.

According to the Central Queen's Funeral Home, the funeral mass will be at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, in South Rustico, on Monday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m.​

While classes are cancelled, Public Schools Branch support staff will be at Bluefield on Monday, available for any student or staff member who may need or want assistance dealing with the death of Mya Arsenault.

