Outbuilding fire prompts central P.E.I. high school to cancel classes early
‘The fire was never a threat to the property itself,’ says fire department official
Students at Bluefield High School in Hampshire, P.E.I., were sent home early Friday after a fire in an outbuilding behind the school.
There was no damage to the school itself but Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch, says the early dismissal was necessary because smoke from the fire entered the school and left the air quality poor.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were called to the school at about 11:45 a.m. AT on Friday.
Stuart Wilson, deputy chief of the North River Fire Department, says when they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the back of the wood-chip building behind the school. He said the flames were just starting to come through the roof.
"The fire was never a threat to the property itself," he said. "The school was evacuated for the smell of smoke on site, just to be sure there'd be no after-effects with anybody. It wasn't that strong, but better cautious than not."
The outbuilding is about 200 metres behind the school, Wilson said.
Wilson said the fire department responded with all available trucks and firefighters because the call came from a school.
"There was some mechanical work being done there earlier this morning," he said of the outbuilding. "The building is still standing and it's in relatively good condition."
Wilson said the flames didn't reach the part of the building where the wood chips were kept. "It was more in the mechanical side, where the furnace itself is."
The provincial fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?