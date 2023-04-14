Outbuilding fire prompts central P.E.I. high school to cancel classes early 

Students at Bluefield High School in Hampshire, P.E.I., were sent home early Friday after a fire in an outbuilding behind the school.

There was no damage to the school itself but Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch, says the early dismissal was necessary because smoke from the fire entered the school and left the air quality poor.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters were called to the school at about 11:45 a.m. AT on Friday.

Stuart Wilson, deputy chief of the North River Fire Department, says when they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the back of the wood-chip building behind the school. He said the flames were just starting to come through the roof.

Stuart Wilson, deputy chief of the North River Fire Department, says when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the back of the wood-chip building behind the school. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"The fire was never a threat to the property itself," he said. "The school was evacuated for the smell of smoke on site, just to be sure there'd be no after-effects with anybody. It wasn't that strong, but better cautious than not."

The outbuilding is about 200 metres behind the school, Wilson said.

Wilson said the fire department responded with all available trucks and firefighters because the call came from a school.

Students at Bluefield High School in Hampshire were sent home early on Friday after a fire in an outbuilding behind the school. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

"There was some mechanical work being done there earlier this morning," he said of the outbuilding. "The building is still standing and it's in relatively good condition."

Wilson said the flames didn't reach the part of the building where the wood chips were kept. "It was more in the mechanical side, where the furnace itself is."

The provincial fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.