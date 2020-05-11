How one P.E.I. man is spreading hope on the streets of Charlottetown

Brittany Hawley looks forward to seeing Daryl Campbell and his blue van every day

"He always brings a smile and always asks how my day is going and he actually cares enough to come by and see us all every day," she said.

Since February, Campbell has been driving the streets of Charlottetown, stopping and saying hello to those who need support, including those struggling with mental health issues, homelessness and addictions. From Monday to Friday, he visits about 35 people a day.

His van is labelled the Blue Van of Hope, which stands for Helping Our People Equally, and inside Campbell keeps water, clothing and food, all paid for out of his own pocket. He pays for his supplies out of his military pension and his sister has donated some of the clothing he hands out.

"There's not much people out here that do that stuff. So to know that he's actually here and out there and trying his hardest to help us all, it means the world," said Hawley.

And now with COVID-19, Campbell maintains social distance as he makes his visits, making sure everyone can stay safe.

When anyone he talks to mentions something they need, like new shoes, he tries to find the items to give them.

While a quick conversation might seem like a small gesture, it means much more for those who Campbell visits. Logan Fisher, for example, said he sees Campbell as a friend.

"It means everything," said Fisher. "Because right now I don't have a lot of people in my life."

Campbell and Fisher talk about his personal problems, and it's that support that Fisher has come to value so much.

"That means everything to me," he said.

Fisher said since the daily visits from Campbell began, his life has started to improve, and he attributes that to their conversations.

"Things are starting to turn around for me," said Fisher. "I'm happier, I'm more hopeful, I'm trying to get back in school and I'm trying to get a job."

'Our brothers and sisters'

Campbell has struggled with homelessness and addictions himself, and it's that experience that motivates him.

"There was always somebody out there that gave me hope and never gave up on me," he said. "So that's my goal, just continue to reach out to them and give them hope."

And at every turn, he wants to make it clear that he doesn't do this for accolades or congratulations, he does it to support those he considers family.

"They are our brothers and sisters because it could be your brother or your sister out here. And when I was on the streets ... that was my family, and they still are my family and will always be my family," he said.

He said sometimes he feels guilty taking personal satisfaction from the interactions, but he said while he has an impact on their lives, they have an impact on him as well.

Campbell said he plans to continue with his downtown rounds as long as he can.

"Till I take my last breath," he said.

