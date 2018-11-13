Blue Rodeo coming to Summerside

Blue Rodeo announced its tour dates for Atlantic Canada early Tuesday morning, and they include Summerside, P.E.I.

The band will be at Credit Union Place Feb. 8. Other dates include Moncton Feb. 7, Halifax Feb. 9 and St. John's Feb. 16.

Blue Rodeo came together in Toronto in mid-1980s, has sold more than four million albums, and is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

"When you look back, you realize that it has just been this beautiful dream," said front man Jim Cuddy in a news release.

Tickets for the Summerside show go on sale Friday.

