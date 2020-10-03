Lucky blue lobster gets kiss goodbye off western P.E.I.

A rare blue lobster got a kiss on the shell and a second life Friday after lobster fisherman threw it back in the ocean off western P.E.I.

But not before they took a moment to admire it.

"It was pretty admirable, for sure," said Donnie Falcon, who fishes out of Skinners Pond. "We were all pretty excited."

The odds of catching a blue lobster are about one in two million, according to researchers. There were about 15 lobsters in Falcon's trap, but the blue one stuck out "like a sore thumb."

"I haven't seen blue like that," Falcon said.

The chances of catching a blue lobster are about one in two million, according to researchers. (Donnie Falcon)

When they measured the carapace, it was 76 millimetres, one millimetre shy of the allowable size of 77.

So after taking a few pictures, the fishermen bid the lobster "good luck" and threw it back into the water.

"Each of us gave it a kiss and sent her back," Falcon said.

Falcon says the fishermen kissed the undersized lobster for good luck before throwing it back to sea. (Donnie Falcon)

More from CBC P.E.I.