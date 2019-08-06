Blue Jays legends Alomar, Moseby big hit at P.E.I. baseball camp

Two of the biggest names in Toronto Blue Jays history are in Charlottetown to teach at a two-day baseball camp.

Roberto Alomar and Lloyd Moseby are helping out at the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy Honda Super Camp for players aged nine to 16.

"Well my message is really simple, enjoy the game have fun and try to learn," said Alomar, a 12-time MLB all-star.

The goal of the camp is to provide the opportunity to develop baseball skills by teaching the proper mechanics and techniques of the game.

Players rotate through stations that cover skills including hitting, pitching, playing in the infield and outfield, base running and agility.

"Baseball is one of those games of habits," said Moseby, who was part of the powerful "Killer B's" outfield trio for the Blue Jays in the mid-1980s, playing centre field between George Bell and Jesse Barfield.

"There's only two habits, good habits and bad habits, and so, it's just great out here seeing the kids because I was one of those kids."

Learning how to turn a double play from <a href="https://twitter.com/Robbiealomar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Robbiealomar</a> one of the best to ever play second base at the <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJaysAcademy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJaysAcademy</a> Super Camp in Charlottetown. <a href="https://t.co/qcYezj4Imd">pic.twitter.com/qcYezj4Imd</a> —@TomSteepe

'In life, anything is possible'

Moseby and Alomar not only teach the young players the fundamentals of the game.

The former major leaguers also share life lessons they've learned on and off the baseball field.

"I got cut when I was 10, I got cut when I was 11, so I really take it to heart when I teach," Moseby said.

"It's easier to quit in baseball, so when my friends made the team, I was kind of embarrassed. So, you've got to have that thing in you that don't want to give up and I didn't want to be a quitter, so on my off-time when I was cut, I made sure that I got myself better."

Roberto Alomar and Lloyd Moseby teach ballplayers between the ages of nine and 16 the fundamentals of the game, like hitting. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Alomar, regarded as one of the greatest second basemen and all-around players of all time, credits his father Sandy Alomar Sr.'s influence at a young age for much of his success in baseball.

He's now trying to pass that on to the next generation of players — like those in Charlottetown.

(Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I always believe that in life, anything is possible," Alomar said. "Everybody has a talent and it's up to the kids to understand their talent and understand that they have to work hard and I'm not different than them."

"You have to put yourself in a position in your dreams in order to get there, so I just love when a kid get it, and so, that's what I'm all about, is just getting kids better," Moseby said.

Young PEI baseball players learn fundamentals <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJaysAcademy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJaysAcademy</a> from former Jays <a href="https://twitter.com/Robbiealomar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Robbiealomar</a> and Lloyd Moseby in Charlottetown today. <a href="https://t.co/QKH6h3GEbh">pic.twitter.com/QKH6h3GEbh</a> —@TomSteepe

More P.E.I. news