Province warns Islanders of blue-green algae found in Black Pond

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office says blue-green algae has been found in Souris's Black Pond. The province issued an advisory Tuesday warning Islanders to avoid exposure to the water.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) may form scum that can cause skin rashes and irritations for swimmers.

Ingesting the water may cause nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

As a result of the discovery, the province is advising people to avoid eating fish caught in the area.

The province is also advising pet owners to keep their animals from entering the water or drinking water from Black Pond. Officials said pets have died after playing in or drinking water containing blue-green algae.

The province said it will continue to monitor the situation, and the public will be told when the advisory is lifted.