Blue-green algae bloom found near Souris: CPHO advisory

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office issued a public advisory Monday afternoon warning about the presence of blue-green algae in Black Pond, near Souris.

Also known as cyanobacteria, blue-green algae are clusters of microscopic organisms that can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

Public Health advises people to avoid drinking or even touching the water because it can cause symptoms such as skin irritation, rash and sore eyes.

Humans who ingest infested water while swimming can experience nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.

Pet owners are advised to keep their animals from swimming in or drinking from the pond.

The CPHO and the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are monitoring the area, and a public advisory will be issued once the warning is lifted.

Signs of blue-green algae presence include:

A noticeable bright turquoise hue.

Specks.

Vegetation that looks like short grass clippings.

The blooms can last anywhere from several weeks to a month, dissipating more quickly if the weather turns cooler.

Anyone who spots signs of blue-green algae blooms should report it to the province.