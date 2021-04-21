For sale: 15 Blue Frogs from former Stratford sewage lagoon
Units used for circulating and aerating water
The Town of Stratford is asking for bids on 15 Blue Frog circulation units that were part of its former sewage lagoon system.
The Blue Frogs are used for circulating and aerating water.
Jeremy Crosby, the town's director of infrastructure, said they could be of use to another municipality, a business or a farm.
"It could be someone trying to rehabilitate a pond or definitely for the wastewater applications that we used it for. Municipalities could use it for that for sure."
The Town has a surplus equipment bid open currently for 15 used Blue Frog circulator units. If you're interested please learn more at: <a href="https://t.co/jvEFw1zkN9">https://t.co/jvEFw1zkN9</a> <a href="https://t.co/8N03grPdro">pic.twitter.com/8N03grPdro</a>—@StratfordPEI
Bids can be submitted for one or all 15 of the units. Tenders close at noon on April 23.
Stratford's former sewage system, located at the foot of the Hillsborough Bridge, is being decommissioned and will be filled in.
With files from Angela Walker
