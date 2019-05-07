P.E.I. to stick with blue bags after ban
Switch to blue bins would be expensive
Blue recycling bags will remain as one of the few single-use plastic bags allowable after a ban comes into effect on P.E.I. on July 1.
The ban's main target is grocery store bags, but covers other shopping bags as well. There are exceptions, such as bags for bulk foods, meat, and tires.
Island Waste Management CEO Gerry Moore listed a number of reasons for sticking with the bags.
Having a separate bag for paper means there is less contamination, he said, which makes it more marketable for recycling.
There are also significant savings on collection, which means Islanders pay lower rates.
"It provides for efficient and low-cost collection because we don't need cart tipper trucks that are quite a bit more expensive," said Moore.
"The rates that Islanders pay are based on what it costs us to provide the service, so if we went to a cart system we'd have, number one, the added cost of 70,000-plus blue bins,"
In addition, people would have to find space for a third bin, which Moore said is an issue for some residences, particularly multi-unit apartment buildings.
The blue bags are also recyclable, he said, with regular markets. Grocery store bag recycling is less certain.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Laura Chapin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.