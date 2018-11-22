Blowing snow advisory delays school opening

Public schools on P.E.I. will delay opening one hour with a blowing snow advisory in effect for the whole province.

The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch and French Language School Board say it will make a decision whether to open schools by 8 a.m.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellation to 1-877-236-9350.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled sailings until further notice and Confederation Bridge has a wind warning advisory in place.

Plow dispatchers are reporting reduced visibility on Island roads. Cold temperatures, -10 C at 6 a.m. at Charlottetown Airport, gusty winds and light snowfall overnight are coming together to create the poor travel conditions.

Environment Canada expects a further two centimetres in flurries, with the wind increasing in strength over the course of the day, blowing at 60 km/h gusting to 80 by evening.

The snow will become heavier overnight, with five to 10 centimetres forecast.

With files from Stephanie Kelly