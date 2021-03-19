Blowing snow delays government office openings

Government offices in eastern and central P.E.I. are delaying opening Friday morning as P.E.I. catches the edge of a winter storm.

There are no weather warnings in effect for P.E.I., but plow dispatchers say care is required given the blowing and drifting snow in Kings and Queens counties. Blowing snow is also causing some problems with visibility in East Prince.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Holland College has delayed the opening of Prince of Wales campus, the tourism and culinary centre, and the Georgetown campus. UPEI is also delaying opening.

There are snowfall warnings in Nova Scotia, but in P.E.I. less than 10 centimetres of snow is expected. The falling snow, however, is being accompanied by winds gusting around 40 km/h in the early morning.

Those winds are expected to pick up, blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50, as the morning goes on. Snowfall is forecast to continue until noon.

