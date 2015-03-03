Blowing snow expected Wednesday into Thursday

People travelling in central and eastern P.E.I. Wednesday and Thursday should be on the watch for reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Queens and Kings counties.

The storm is forecast to pass to the east of P.E.I. Eastern parts of Nova Scotia are under a snowfall warning with up to 25 centimetres expected.

"That snowfall total is going to really vary across the Island," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"The further east we are on the Island the higher the snowfall totals are going to be."

Parts of Kings County could see up to 15 centimetres of snow, with about 10 in most of Queens County, and as little as two centimeters in Prince.

Blowing snow could be the bigger issue. By Wednesday afternoon the wind will pick up to 40 km/h with gusts to 60, and those winds will continue into Thursday, when the snow is expected to taper off to flurries.

More P.E.I. news