Blowing snow advisory covers all of P.E.I.

There is not a whole lot of snow in a low-pressure system heading towards Prince Edward Island, but the wind will be enough to blow it around and cause some problems for travel.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the whole province.

The snow will start Monday afternoon, and will be mixed with rain in Queens and Kings counties to start, changing over to full-on snow in the evening.

The wind will pick up overnight, and continue strong into Tuesday at 40 km/h with gusts to 60. The wind will be out of the northwest, and could bring higher than normal water levels and pounding surf to the North Shore.

With the wind and continued snowfall Environment Canada expects reduced visibility in some areas, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

The forecast is for a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow through to the end of Tuesday.

