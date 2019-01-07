Blowing snow closes some schools

Wind and snow are causing problems on Prince Edward Island roads Monday morning, especially in Kings County.

The Souris, Montague, and Morell families of schools are closed for the day, along with Ecole La-Belle-Cloche.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Civil service offices in Kings County are delaying opening until 10: 30 a.m. At 6:15 a.m. the Confederation Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

There are reports of blowing and drifting snow in all three counties. Plow dispatchers are advising drivers to use caution, as there is reduced visibility, and there is the possibility of snow drifting across highways.

There is not much snow falling, but snow that fell overnight is being whipped around by winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

