Charlottetown woman rescued from water at Blooming Point

Two men were able to rescue a Charlottetown woman who got into trouble in the water at Blooming Point on P.E.I.'s North Shore Thursday.

RCMP, the East River Fire Department and Island EMS all responded to the call at about 6 p.m. Thursday, but acting fire chief Stephen Pigott said all three people were out of the water when they arrived.

"I'm assuming she got caught in a rip current and was having trouble, struggling to get back to shore," said Pigott.

"The two rescuers went out and helped her get back to shore."

He said paramedics checked over all three, and they seemed fine.

Parks Canada had issued a dangerous surf warning Thursday, advising people not to go in the water.

High surf can push large quantities of water onto the beach, which then runs back quickly away from shore in a rip current. These currents can be too strong to swim against.

If you are caught in a rip current, Parks Canada advises that you either tread water, conserve energy, and try to attract attention, or swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current, and then make your way back to the beach.

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

