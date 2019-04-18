Charlottetown women's shelter granted extension

A new women's shelter in Charlottetown will stay open for now.

Blooming House is Charlottetown's only shelter for homeless women. It opened around the end of January, the first shelter for women since 2012.

The home is not permanent. It was started as a four-month pilot project that is set to end in a couple of weeks. That has now been extended.

Co-founder Liz Corney said the church that provided the house for the eight-bed shelter is allowing them to stay longer.

"We have seen 17 different women access our shelter to date," said Corney.

Some women have stayed for one night, others for several weeks, says Liz Corney. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Those numbers tell us that this is a real need. This is a real problem in Charlottetown."

The women have stayed from one night to several weeks, said Corney.

The group will be in the temporary location until at least June, and hopes to find a permanent home soon.

