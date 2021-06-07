Blooming House gets 8 new beds thanks to class project

Blooming House in Charlottetown has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the Construction Association of P.E.I. to provide eight new custom-made beds for the women's shelter.

Tammy Denning, executive director of Blooming House, said they were approved for money from the John Howard Society and decided to use it to replace beds that were beginning to get worn out.

"The women have really liked them. They're durable and they're sturdy and, yeah, they look really nice," she said.

Students at the construction association made the solid-wood frames as part of a class project. Denning said she was told students took pride in making the beds.

The beds were delivered to Blooming House on Friday. (Submitted by Tammy Denning)

"They really enjoyed the fact that these were going to a shelter. And this was also their final project. These students were getting ready to graduate from this class, and so this was kind of their final project and it meant a lot to them."

After the beds were built, Habitat for Humanity took them to their warehouse and finished them with a coat of polyurethane. They delivered the beds to Blooming House on Friday.

More from CBC P.E.I.