Canadian Blood Services supplies low with Omicron hospitalizations peaking

Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for donors to support patients through the Omicron wave.

The platelet inventory and days on hand of several blood types are at low levels, says the agency. Donors are needed to fill appointments across Atlantic Canada.

Doctor Graham Sher, CEO of Canadian Blood Services, said several factors have come together to create the shortage.

Staff and donors are becoming ill with COVID-19, reducing capacity at donation centres. Winter storms have also caused problems with people getting to appointments.

In Charlottetown, there are 120 open appointments during the month of February, according to a news release.