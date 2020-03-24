New blood donors up almost 50% on P.E.I. during COVID-19

Officials with Canadian Blood Services say the number of donors on P.E.I. continues to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are able to meet hospital demand without any concern.

Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations in Atlantic Canada, said it is encouraging to see an almost 50 per cent increase in new donors on P.E.I.

"Hopefully they'll become regular habitual donors after the fact."

MacDonald said there have also been fewer cancellations and no-shows. He said they are fully booked for the next two weeks at the Fitzroy Street location in Charlottetown. The first available appointments aren't until the week of May 12.

