'Less discrimination is still discrimination' says man of blood donation rules
Daniel Boudreau wants to see more education
Changes announced to Canada's blood donation rules do not go far enough, says a gay man from P.E.I.
Last week Health Canada announced men will now have to abstain from sex with another man for at least three months before they are allowed to donate blood. That's down from the previous deferral period of one year.
Daniel Boudreau wants to see the rules removed entirely.
"A lot people come to me and say, you know, we're making strides and we're making progress," said Boudreau.
"For me less discrimination is still discrimination and I don't think anybody should be discriminated against."
He pointed out that all blood is tested for blood-borne infections.
Boudreau would like to see the focus shift to more education and resources to prevent sexually-transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections.
