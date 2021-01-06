Blood hounds: Island canines take part in blood donation clinic

A blood drive took place at the New Perth Animal Hospital on Wednesday but this one wasn't for people, it was for canines.

"Dogs need blood just like people do," said Mary Ritchie, the donor recruitment director with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank. "You never know if your dog is ever going to require a blood product."

The Atlantic Veterinary College has been taking donations of canine blood for years. But this was the first time the Canadian Animal Blood Bank ever held a donor clinic on the Island.

"We work tirelessly the month of December to get as much blood as we can in stock and then ship it out to all of our veterinary practices," said Ritchie.

"The problem is that over Christmas, we're not collecting any units and we usually have a big shortage in the new year."

'Not worth overstressing a dog'

There are certain criteria a dog must meet to be able to donate blood.

According to Ritchie, it needs to be in good health, at least 55 pounds and between one and eight years old.

"The whole collection itself takes about five minutes. It's not very long," she said. "We collect 450 grams — roughly two cups."

'I just don't think anybody really knows about it,' says Mary Ritchie, the donor recruitment director with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank. (CBC News)

Ritchie said the dog is helped up on the table, lies down and the owner is instructed on how to properly hold its head.

Then, she said the area around the dog's jugular vein is shaved, a needle is inserted and the process begins.

"If at any time the process is too stressful for your dog, we stop. It's not worth overstressing a dog for a blood collection."

'I'm proud of them'

At New Perth Animal Hospital donating for the first time was Penny, a two-year-old Rottweiler-husky mix.

"Me and my girlfriend ... donate blood ourselves. So we thought that it'd be a good idea for Penny to donate as well," said Jordan Roche, Penny's owner.

"Any dogs that need the blood, it's really good to have. So hopefully we'll never need it for her. But, you know, it's good to do."

Roche said Penny doesn't typically like being on her side, but the staff was patient and Penny did well.

"Once she warmed up to them, it was no problem at all," he said. "I figured she'd be fine, but they did really a good job."

'Everybody was great, friendly and tried to make her as comfortable as they could,' says dog owner Jordan Roche. (CBC News)

Mary McDonald also brought in her two dogs for the blood donation clinic.

"I'm proud of them ... because they did so well," said McDonald. "It's easy. It's quick. It's painless and, as I said, I'm surprised it wasn't stressful for my dog."

Overall, McDonald said it was a great experience and something she hopes her dogs can do again in the future to help other canines.

"What a great opportunity to do something good."

More from CBC P.E.I.