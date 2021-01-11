Charlottetown Islanders face off against rivals in blood donation competition

The Charlottetown Islanders are facing off against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Moncton Wildcats in a battle to see who can encourage the most local blood donations in January.

"We are always game for a rivalry," said Jacob Perry, with Canadian Blood Services in Charlottetown.

The Battle of the Bridge competition takes place annually. In 2020, it was the Islanders who came out on top.

"Last year was our first year competing with New Brunswick — we were invited in," said Perry. "That was their mistake because Charlottetown did come through at the end to win."

'Lend a hand'

Aidan Northcott, director of sales and communication for Charlottetown Islanders, said the team got pulled into the mix as their relationship began to grow with the Canadian Blood Services.

"I think this year, more than ever, we've seen the importance of helping our community in any way that we can," said Northcott.

"Being involved with Canadian Blood Services is just one way that we can lend a hand and help out our community."

Former Islanders goaltender Matt Welsh donated blood for the first time in 2019. Welsh is the first player from Atlantic Canada to be named ambassador for the Hockey Gives Blood program. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

According to Perry, for the month of January Charlottetown is aiming for 560 blood donations.

"The bookings look excellent," he said.

In fact, Perry said appointments for donating blood have been almost full since April.

"We went many days in a row with 100 per cent bookings. We continue to have many days in a row with 100 per cent bookings," he said.

"What better place to come, have a good time, know that you're helping someone, that it really makes a difference in their lives."

Tight game

Perry said there are still a few appointments available in late January.

However, he said Charlottetown is not the only centre seeing high numbers of donations and Perry said he is expecting this year's Battle of the Bridge to be a tight competition.

So far, Perry said Charlottetown has reached 17.1 per cent of its donation goal with Moncton close behind at 17 per cent.

"The challenge is on," he said.

