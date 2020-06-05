Demonstrators gather in Charlottetown for anti-black racism march in wake of George Floyd's death

Hundreds have congregated outside the Coles Building in Charlottetown to march in solidarity with demonstrators across Canada and the U.S., demanding justice and racial equality following the murder of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Before the march, demonstrators were encouraged by the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. to dress in black in a gesture of solidarity.

Keeping COVID-19 health concerns in mind, demonstrators were also reminded to wear masks and gloves as well as to remain six feet apart from each other.

"I'm here to march," said demonstrator Tara Reeves.

"It's been hard, I can't lie. It's been a real emotional roller-coaster, you know, since the news broke of George Floyd. Another name we've had to add on the back of the T-shirt that we're all wearing," she said.

This is a life or death situation. — Tara Reeves, demonstrator

"We need to address the systemic racism and the genocide that our country has been built on. It's bigger than one more black person being murdered by the police."

Whether Islanders know it or not, Reeves said racism exists on Prince Edward Island.

The Black Lives Matter march in Charlottetown is about to begin, follow along as we tweet throughout the event. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceEdwardIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceEdwardIsland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackLivesMatterPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackLivesMatterPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/J4L5h855l8">pic.twitter.com/J4L5h855l8</a> —@CBCPEI

"We wake up in this skin every single day and we are discriminated against every single day," she said. "This is a life or death situation."

Robbie Robinson, an American citizen who attended the march with his wife and five-year-old son, said racial injustice spills across borders.

Hundreds gathered outside the Coles Building Friday before beginning a march to Rochford Square. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

"The best thing I can do is just push for change," Robinson said.

"I wanted him to understand that, you know, we are going do everything we can do in our control to fight for his human right to walk around, you know, not in fear — to have an experience with law enforcement anywhere in the world and leave, come home."

A demonstrator holds up a sign at the anti-black racism march in Charlottetown on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

