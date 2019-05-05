A military widow's tradition gets new life at The Mount

The Canadian Naval Ensign flies from a flag pole in front of the The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown.

The flag was hoisted on Sunday to honour those who died in the Battle of the Atlantic during the Second World War. It also marks the continuation of a military widow's annual tradition, as well as the start of a new tradition for the community at the senior's home.

For years, Blanche MacAleer has flown the flag from May until November in honour of her family members and others who have served.

In recent years, members of the HMCS Queen Charlotte have come to her home to raise it for her, and hosted a small ceremony on her front lawn.

As she approaches her 100th birthday, MacAleer lives at The Mount. So this year, the ceremony moved with her.

"It's wonderful that we are able to do such an event, not only for Blanche and her family, but for our residents," said Charmaine MacGregor, the activities co-ordinator at The Mount.

'Very nice service'

While she misses her home, MacAleer was glad to be able to continue the tradition in a new location, and was happy to have the HMCS Queen Charlotte members there with her again this year.

"Soldiers are just so genuine and loyal people," MacAleer said.

It was also a special occasion for others at the home. Officers visited with a group of residents, many of whom watched the ceremony.

As the flag was raised, 99-year-old veteran George Olscamp stood in salute.

Petty Officer David MacPherson prepares to raise the Canadian Naval Ensign at the Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It was a surprising little visit, and I thought it was a very nice service," Olscamp said. He also said he was impressed with MacAleer's dedication to honouring those who served.

Continuing a tradition

The flag-raising ceremonies started with Petty Officer David MacPherson, who was MacAleer's neighbour. One year he helped her raise the flag, and then decided to turn it into something more official.

Ninety nine-year-old veteran George Olscamp was glad to take part in the flag-raising ceremony. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

He's glad to be able to keep the tradition going with MacAleer, Olscamp and others at The Mount.

"It's really important for us to be able to … celebrate these people who actually lived these things that we try to commemorate every year," MacPherson said.

Creating new traditions

While the ceremony kept MacAleer's tradition alive, it also started a whole new one. MacPherson was glad to see how interested the other residents were in the ceremony.

Staff at The Mount hope to make the flag-raising ceremony and annual tradition. (Brittany MacMillan/CBC)

"Everyone seemed really glad to have us here, and you could kind of, it was a tangible feeling in the room, so it was really nice," MacPherson said.

MacGregor says this is the first time The Mount has held a ceremony for the Battle of the Atlantic. Now, she hopes to make it an annual tradition.

