P.E.I.'s seasonal residents a concern for N.B., but manageable, says Higgs

P.E.I.'s announcement on Wednesday that the process to allow seasonal residents into the province would begin in June is just one other issue that needs to be dealt with during the pandemic, says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday.

"It's obviously a concern. I understand that P.E.I. are putting in a very strict application process," said Higgs.

"We will be able to assess people when they come through the border."

"It's difficult that different provinces have different strategies, but it's all governed by the state of our health situations," says N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs 4:03

People on their way to other provinces are already passing through New Brunswick, Higgs told CBC News, including people returning to their homes and commercial traffic.

"It's not about New Brunswick putting up barriers for other provinces. That's not our goal," he said.

There has been talk of the Maritime provinces creating a bubble with free travel this summer, and Higgs said he'd like to think it is still possible, perhaps starting some time around the beginning of July.

The bubble still hinges on pandemic conditions in each province, he said, and if the three provinces can harmonize their reopening strategies.

More from CBC P.E.I.