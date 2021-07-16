Some new Blackbush resort spaces start opening to public

Despite delays created by the pandemic, some parts of the Blackbush resort at Grand Tracadie, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, are now open to the public.

The resort, when completed, will include a hotel, cottages, fish market and restaurant, and a residential subdivision. Much of the infrastructure for public access to the beach is already completed.

"A lot of our pathways are in there. There's a new boardwalk been built to the beach for the public. We're upgrading the parking lot," said developer Tim Banks.

"Things are very functional now for the public."

Public washrooms, which will be in the fish market and restaurant building, will be open within a couple of weeks. That building also includes some outdoor showers.

The restaurant building will include takeout on the lower level and dine-in on the upper level. (Blackbush resort)

Phase 1 of the restaurant opening, a takeout on the ground floor of the building, had been planned to already be open, but is now planned for Aug. 9. The dine-in restaurant is scheduled to open in the spring and the hotel on July 1, 2022.

The residential section of the resort will be divided into two sections, one with 27 and the other with 42 lots.

