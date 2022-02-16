This column is an opinion from Vanessa C. Wachuku, a human rights researcher and PhD candidate in public policy in P.E.I. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

February is Black History Month in Canada. This month celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of Canadians of Black origin, heritage and ancestry.

As with every February, there are events that highlight the contributions of Black people dating back to Mathieu de Coste , who is recorded as the first Black person known to have visited Canada back in 1608 as an interpreter of the Mi'kmaq language. The arrival of enslaved and freed Black people began from the 17th century. Since then, people from various countries have settled in Canada.

As I celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians, I am reminded of, and grateful for, the achievements of those whose efforts have paved the way for Black Canadians such as myself. There are many giants of African ancestry who have contributed to Canadian society and the recognition of Black History Month. I am humbled to stand on the shoulders of these giants.

Notably within the context of the importance of this month are historic and Herculean accomplishments by leaders such as the Honorable Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman to be elected to the House of Commons, and Sen. Donald Oliver, who worked to embed Black History Month in Canadian legislation in 2008.

But there is an opportunity for greater recognition of the contributions of Black Canadians that extend beyond the confines of 28 or 29 days in the month of February.

February and Forever

There is an opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the contributions and legacy of Black Canadians every day.

Retired Liberal MP Jean Augustine was the first African-Canadian woman elected to Parliament. (Source: jeanaugustine.ca)

Adopting the 2022 theme for Black History Month — February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day — I invite you to situate yourself within this opportunity by imagining a society where the history and contributions of Black Canadians are recognized in different spaces daily.

Such spaces include education where literature by and on Black Canadians is included in curriculum spanning across elementary and post-secondary schools. This academic space includes recognition of Black Canadians who have advanced Canadian society through their research. Other areas of contribution include the arts, social sciences, science, engineering, math, technology, environmental sciences, as well as private, public and not-for-profit service.

We cannot continue with the same intentionally designed exclusionary approaches for Black Canadians and expect a different outcome. It is simply illogical! — Vanessa C. Wachuku

An important aspect of this reimagined society is an ability to provide opportunities for leadership roles for Black Canadians.

Access in leadership spaces where decisions that affect Black Canadians are made ensures an ability to contribute to discourse that affects Black Canadians. From a policy lens, a policy or program is inherently flawed when there is an absence of contribution by those for whom policy is designed.

Black Canadians need to see their likeness reflected in leadership roles in Canada. We cannot expect a different outcome if we continue to design and implement programs, practices and policies — as we have historically done — without input from Black Canadians. We cannot continue with the same intentionally designed exclusionary approaches for Black Canadians and expect a different outcome. It is simply illogical!

Unearthing the contributions of Black Canadians

Race/racism is a social determinant of health and health inequalities.

As such, anti-Black sentiments and exclusionary approaches that unfold daily pose significant challenges for Black Canadians. They impede on their contribution and sense of belonging as members of Canadian society.

This burden promotes "otherness" and marginalization, without the access that others enjoy and benefit from in society.

Black Canadians are predominantly viewed in a monolithic lens. This is problematic as they have varied identities which intersect as they navigate different spaces. The marginalization of Black bodies is a burden and shared lived experience society imposes on humans living in Black skins.

The Pan-African flag is being flown outside of the Charlottetown city hall for the entire month of February. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

There is an opportunity to do better: to normalize, recognize, celebrate and promote Black accomplishments and initiatives daily. To provide spaces and opportunities, to listen to humans in Black skins who are invisible based on their racial identities and hear their silent screams for inclusion in society.

Great efforts have been made and I am heartened to read about inclusive policies with intentions to reduce inequalities and systemic imbalances for humans living in Black skins who, historically, have been subjected to live in the margins of society. However, we have a long way to go, hence the importance of Black History Month.

We have a societal obligation to unearth and celebrate the history, legacies and contributions of Black Canadians. Contributions which have been invisible for far too long.

By unearthing these contributions, we give voice to the voiceless, enrich society, contribute to the current body of knowledge and showcase the robustness of the different peoples of African descent who have contributed to Canada as a nation. This approach promotes a sense of purpose and belonging as when we unearth the past and present achievements, we gain insights, knowledge and awareness and create spaces for future endeavours that aim to contribute to society, reduce human inequalities and advance human rights.

This is essential as every human wants to feel valued and heard. This is a fundamental human need, to feel like they matter — to be equal because we are all human, all equal.

