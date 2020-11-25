Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. trying to reach more people

The Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. is holding a town hall this Friday to ask Black Islanders how it can help them.

President Tamara Steele says the group is putting together a strategic plan and wants to make sure it represents the community, whether it's newcomers or people whose families have been here for generations.

"I think the biggest challenge we have right now is connecting with everyone, so we know that there are people that we're not reaching and just figuring out how to reach them," she said.

"I don't hesitate any more to just ask people if they've heard about the society and get involved if they want to."

Steele said the group has identified three main themes to discuss at the town hall — financial security, mental health and community engagement.

The event will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there is only room for 100 people. Pre-registration is required.

