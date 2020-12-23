'This year, everything shifted': Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. takes big step

In a year where things have happened both agonizingly slowly and shockingly quickly, a combination of those brought the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. to a major announcement Wednesday morning.

The organization is becoming a non-profit organization, with a full-time executive director and permanent office space, after years of being run by volunteers.

"All of us, with our other projects and our other jobs and families, it was getting just too much for us to be volunteering as much time as we needed to really be a supportive organization for the community," said society president Tamara Steele.

"This year, everything shifted for us. We knew we wanted to go in this direction but we didn't know it was going to happen this quickly at all. It just kind fast-forwarded for us."

As part of the transition, Steele has resigned as president and will start as executive director in January.

Steele said the change is part of a strategic planning process that was supposed to start this past March. That was delayed by the pandemic, and then delayed again by Black Lives Matter events in June. Those events brought national recognition for Steele.

When the strategic planning process started up again, momentum developed quickly. The P.E.I. government stepped up with some operational funding and office space in the Atlantic Technology Centre in downtown Charlottetown.

That support is a good sign, said Steele.

"It says they're ready and they're willing to start making the changes that need to be made to engage the community and support the community and ensure that the Black community has what they need to thrive here," she said.

The office includes a presentation space that can be used for community events such as movie nights, community gatherings and community meetings.

There is also a recording studio that the society will use for a podcast. It could also rent out that studio to other podcasters or small musical groups.

Steele said strategic planning for the society will be continuing into the new year.

