Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. gears up for month of events to celebrate community's history

The Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. has many events planned for this year's Black History Month, which centres on the theme of creating a new dynamic.

This year's theme aims to encourage a "new perspective on how black people are seen" on the Island and to embrace the diversity of culture within the black community, said Tamara Steele, president of the society.

"We're just people, we're here and we're just as fabulous as everybody else," she said.

Identifying contemporary issues affecting women of colour on P.E.I. will be just one of the topics explored through the month's events.

"There are different issues depending on who you are, where you come from," Steele said.

For example, she said black Canadian women can face different issues than black immigrant woman.

She hopes the events scheduled will help Islanders better understand and celebrate each other's different experiences.

Events will include drumming workshops, craft workshops and live music.

