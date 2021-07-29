8-year-old P.E.I. girl receives over 250 cards for her birthday

Like any loving parent, Kayla Cameron from Wellington, P.E.I., wanted her daughter, Abbygail, to feel special on her eighth birthday.

"She's a very bright, social eight-year-old. She loves being outside and being around people. She enjoys horseback riding, which we never thought would be something she would want to do because she was always scared of big animals," Cameron said.

Two weeks ago, Cameron reached out to Prince Edward Islanders on a Facebook group, asking for birthday cards to be sent to her daughter. She did so because Abbygail, who has cerebral palsy, is always excited to receive mail.

"Every day she asks me if we have mail and she gets right excited when we do, whether it's for her, if it's a bill or anything at all," Cameron said.

"I thought maybe because of COVID and everything being kind of locked down and not getting out too much, I thought maybe she would like to get a lot of cards."

To their surprise, they got over 250 cards on her birthday.

"She was excited and yelling how she was so excited," Cameron said about her daughter's reaction.

"We started going through the cards and we found some that are all the way from the States, not knowing if we know anybody from the states, but knowing that the word got that far and a lot of people were just wanting to send her a card to brighten her day."

'It was really nice of everybody and we're just so grateful that people want to do that for her,' says Kayla Cameron. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Cameron said she and her daughter will likely make a scrapbook with the cards they received.

"Or put them all in a box and try to keep them all divided and different provinces," she said.

"There's plenty from Alberta and Ontario and Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and of course, P.E.I."

Cameron thanks all the Islanders and non-Islanders who sent cards to make her daughter's birthday memorable.

"It was really nice of everybody and we're just so grateful that people want to do that for her."

She encourages other parents to make social media call outs for birthday cards.

"If that's something that would make your child's day, it would be a great idea to do it because it's something so easy."

