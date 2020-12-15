P.E.I. birders excited by large numbers of unusual visitors this fall
'It's a great time to be out there birding'
Prince Edward Islanders are seeing some unusual birds this fall in their yards and at their feeders.
It's because of something called an irruption and it has a lot of birders on P.E.I. excited about what they are going to see this winter.
"The one that most people are taking note of now at the feeders is the finch irruption," said Dwaine Oakley, who teaches in the wildlife conservation program at Holland College and watches birds at his feeders in Stratford, P.E.I.
Oakley said an irruption is an irregular movement of birds, in this case from the northern parts of Canada, the boreal forest region.
"Due to a lack of food, [they] have now moved farther south and into our region, and into the northeast and other parts of the States," Oakley said.
"Allowing people to actually see them at their feeders, and some species, in some large numbers that we haven't seen in a couple of decades."
Oakley said most of the birds in this year's finch irruption are sighted regularly on P.E.I., just in very small numbers.
But this year, he said, there has been a large increase of species such as evening grosbeaks and common redpolls.
"With common redpolls, it's been several years since we've seen the numbers that are out there right now," Oakley said.
"When it comes to evening grosbeaks, it's been 20 or 25 years since we've seen the numbers that are starting to show up."
'Sheer numbers'
Summerside birder and bird photographer Donna Martin had a surprise sighting last month, at North Cape, P.E.I.
"Driving along North Cape, probably six weeks ago, I had a huge, huge flock, over 200 pine siskins come in off the water," Martin said.
"It was pretty interesting to see that. They just came in off the water and landed and started feeding.
"We always get a few of these birds around the province, but it's certainly the sheer numbers that are of interest this year."
Other unusual species
Oakley said the finch irruption isn't the only unusual event birders are observing this fall.
He said there has also been an influx of other species not usually seen here on P.E.I.
Oakley said some have been, literally, blown onto the Island.
"It's more due to some of the southerly winds that we had, we've had a large influx this fall of some more western species and some from more southern United States," Oakley said.
"The northern cardinal is either a possible range expansion, or part of winds that we had late fall."
Then there have been the recent sightings of snowy owls.
"The trifecta would be we're starting to see an irruption of snowy owls into the region as well," Oakley said.
Like the other irruptions, Oakley said the snowy owls are on the move for a variety of reasons.
"They might have had a large number of chicks and now they're being displaced by adults in their winter range," Oakley said.
"Some of the young birds get moved down, pushed out of the region and have to go farther south, into our region."
New species sighted
Martin said adding to the excitement this fall has been the sighting of two species never before seen here on P.E.I. — the rock wren and Franklin's gull.
"Two new species for P.E.I., both western birds, and I guess probably got pushed in, whether through a storm or just some high winds," Martin said.
"They were pretty exciting birds for the province. We'll have to change our checklist and add a couple of new ones."
Birders on P.E.I. will have their checklists out over the next two weeks as part of Audubon's 121st Christmas Bird Count.
"We'd love to hear if people have something unusual at their feeders, especially if they're within the count circles," Oakley said.
"So they can reach out to Nature P.E.I. or Birding on P.E.I. Facebook page for some really good resources."
'It's been amazing'
Oakley said how long the finches stay on P.E.I. will depend on what food they are able to find, and once the wild food sources are gone, the birds will start going to feeders or moving farther south.
For now, both birders suggest Islanders should make the most of the irruptions and the birds they have brought to the Island.
"It's one of those weird seasons that we're benefiting from northern finches, we're seeing snowy owls move into the region, and then a large number of cardinals, which people are excited about," Oakley said.
"So it's a great time to be out there birding."
"It's been amazing, the birds around have been great," Martin said.
"It's been a pretty exciting year for birders."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.