Nature P.E.I. revives colouring book to connect kids to natural world
‘All of us are so overexposed to some of the other forms of learning’
Nature P.E.I. has re-released an online version of a colouring book from 1998 that features Island birds.
Island Wings has pictures of 12 birds ready to colour, from snow buntings to great blue herons. Ian Scott of Nature P.E.I. said the book is a way for kids to connect with the wilderness right outside their windows.
"That marvel in nature, which children quite naturally cultivate if they have a chance to be exposed to nature," said Scott.
"All of us are so overexposed to some of the other forms of learning, in terms of screens and so many other things that can distract us. But that chance to experience nature and a chance to get outdoors, and/or from the kitchen window, … I think is an important rooting thing."
The pictures were donated by Connie Gaudet, with text by Jeff Hogan and Gary Schneider.
The pages are available for download and printing out for colouring on the Nature P.E.I. website.
With files from Sheehan Desjardins
